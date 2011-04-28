Search
madonna
2 days ago
Madonna Badger on distinguishing provocative art from objectification, and more
At Cannes Lions 2021, the founder and chief creative officer of Badger & Winters spoke about the industry’s continued problematic portrayal of women
Apr 28, 2011
Angelina Jolie signs as US$10m face of Louis Vuitton
GLOBAL - Louis Vuitton is to pay Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie more than US$10 million to be the face of its high-end fashion label.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins