m1

Singapore says goodbye to 3G
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Singapore says goodbye to 3G

Major providers M1, Singtel and Starhub will be phasing out 3G services in a bid to transfer users to faster, more secure 4G & 5G networks in the coming year.

M1 launches integrated campaign
Aug 20, 2013
Racheal Lee

M1 launches integrated campaign "for everyone"

SINGAPORE - Telco company M1 has launched an integrated brand campaign, entitled ‘M1. For Every One.’, to showcase its dedication to customers.

Y&R Singapore launches new campaign for M1
Aug 3, 2012
Racheal Lee

Y&R Singapore launches new campaign for M1

SINGAPORE - M1 has launched a major new branding campaign ‘The World’s Different With a Friendly Telco’, following the company’s recent renewal of its partnership with Y&R Singapore.

Y&R Singapore retains cornerstone M1 account
Jul 20, 2012
Susie Sell

Y&R Singapore retains cornerstone M1 account

SINGAPORE – Y&R has held onto its creative account for telco M1, following an intensive closed-door review.

M1 rolls out 4G network
Jun 21, 2011
Racheal Lee

M1 rolls out 4G network

SINGAPORE – M1 has become the first telco in Southeast Asia to launch fourth-generation (4G) mobile network services.

M1 joins two other telcos in the fray by launching Pay-TV service
Nov 12, 2010
Unknown Unknown

M1 joins two other telcos in the fray by launching Pay-TV service

SINGAPORE – Mobile telco M1 is rolling out a new pay-TV service from today, with a new advertising campaign from Y&R set for tomorrow.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

4 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

5 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

7 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

8 FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

9 Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

10 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden