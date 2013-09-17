luxury marketing

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Luxury has got a new look: it’s low-key, minimalist, and tries to fly under the radar. Campaign explores how brands can tap into the 'stealth wealth' trend that has been propelled into the spotlight by TV shows like Succession.

Experiences, social sharing, are key to luxury marketing in China
Sep 17, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Experiences, social sharing, are key to luxury marketing in China

SPIKES ASIA 2013 - Without offering luxury experiences, brands are doing more harm than good in their attempts to woo luxury buyers, Dan Carter, vice-president and senior creative director, Jack Morton Worldwide (China), told a Spikes Asia Forum audience today.

