Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace in US$8.5 billion deal
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The merger of the two fashion conglomerates will establish a "powerful global luxury house" that generates US$12 billion in annual sales.

Brands must remain silent about Hong Kong: PR chief
Aug 20, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The MD of Allison Advisory on how Western brands should navigate their comms amid rising nationalism in China.

CSR: Brands can no longer afford to pass the buck
Jun 11, 2013
Racheal Lee

Brands can avoid guilt by association with unethical practices by adopting a policy of sustainability and transparency.

Prestige brands underinvesting in digital in South Korea and Japan
May 3, 2013
Staff Reporters

ASIA PACIFIC – The majority of the luxury brands evaluated in South Korea and Japan are underinvesting in digital marketing, according to digital think tank L2’s latest reports.

Luxury brands underinvested in digital marketing in China: L2
Dec 20, 2012
Staff Reporters

CHINA – Almost half of prestige brands evaluated in China are underinvested in digital marketing, according to the digital think tank L2’s latest report.

DATA POINTS: Luxury marketing in Asia Pacific
Nov 2, 2012
Staff Reporters

Infographics from the 2012 Luxury Report, published in the November 2012 Campaign Asia-Pacific.

