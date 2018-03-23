loyalty program

Ogilvy named global creative agency for World of Hyatt
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

The agency will lead creative, experience and strategy for Hyatt’s loyalty program.

Short-term 'sugar rush' can seduce marketers
Mar 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

Amid all the focus on setting up digital platforms and acting on real-time data and incentives, marketers may be forsaking long-term brand building at their peril, says Cathay Pacific brand chief Edward Bell.

