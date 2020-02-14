love
Love in the time of the pitch process
RFP: Possibly the worst introduction for a blind date a person could imagine.
Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship
What makes some client-agency relationships healthier than others? We invited them to share their feelings.
Beyond red hearts: Changing images of love
Rebecca Swift, director of creative planning with iStock by Getty Images, shares a few images showing ways to illustrate love without resorting to cliche. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for Swift's Valentine's Day opinion on the imagery of love.
UK creative agency Love closing Shanghai office after three years
SHANGHAI - Travor Cairns, CEO of UK-based creative agency Love, confirmed to Campaign Asia-Pacific that over the next three months the company will close down its Shanghai office, which opened in 2011.
TSL crafts brand as 'Artisan of love' with unprecedented 3.5-minute TVC
HONG KONG - Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (TSL) has set out to revitalise its brand with a large-scale, through-the-line campaign—its first major advertising push in 15 years.
Independent agency Love expands international footprint with new GM appointment
SHANGHAI - Love, a Manchester-based independent creative agency who was established in 2001, has expanded overseas with its first international operation opening in Shanghai this month. Jing Lien has been appointed as its new GM.
