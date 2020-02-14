love

Love in the time of the pitch process
Feb 14, 2020
Katie Keating

Love in the time of the pitch process

RFP: Possibly the worst introduction for a blind date a person could imagine.

Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship
Feb 14, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship

What makes some client-agency relationships healthier than others? We invited them to share their feelings.

Beyond red hearts: Changing images of love
Feb 13, 2015

Beyond red hearts: Changing images of love

Rebecca Swift, director of creative planning with iStock by Getty Images, shares a few images showing ways to illustrate love without resorting to cliche. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for Swift's Valentine's Day opinion on the imagery of love.

UK creative agency Love closing Shanghai office after three years
Jan 21, 2014
Benjamin Li

UK creative agency Love closing Shanghai office after three years

SHANGHAI - Travor Cairns, CEO of UK-based creative agency Love, confirmed to Campaign Asia-Pacific that over the next three months the company will close down its Shanghai office, which opened in 2011.

TSL crafts brand as 'Artisan of love' with unprecedented 3.5-minute TVC
Nov 29, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

TSL crafts brand as 'Artisan of love' with unprecedented 3.5-minute TVC

HONG KONG - Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (TSL) has set out to revitalise its brand with a large-scale, through-the-line campaign—its first major advertising push in 15 years.

Independent agency Love expands international footprint with new GM appointment
Mar 9, 2012
Benjamin Li

Independent agency Love expands international footprint with new GM appointment

SHANGHAI - Love, a Manchester-based independent creative agency who was established in 2001, has expanded overseas with its first international operation opening in Shanghai this month. Jing Lien has been appointed as its new GM.

