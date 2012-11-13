loss

2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

The integrated review kicked off in January.

Nov 13, 2012
Emily Tan

SapientNitro Sydney retrenches 15 staff after loss of Stockland Residential

AUSTRALIA - SapientNitro Australia has been forced to let go of "fewer than 15 people" across its offices following the loss of the Stockland Residential account earlier this month to Clemenger BBDO.

Oct 18, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

UPDATE: Changi Airport loss could impact Eye Corp's future in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Out-of-home advertising company Eye Corp's future in Singapore could be under threat following the loss of the Changi Airport account.

