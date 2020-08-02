liverpool fc
Real Madrid retains place as the most valuable club brand in football
FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool FC complete the top four
Photos: Castlewood Group Liverpool Masters football match
Nearly 7,500 Singapore fans attended a Masters Football Asia match Saturday evening that pitted former Liverpool FC players against a Singapore ex-internationals team. Sponsored by Singapore real-estate developer Castlewood Group, the match at Jalan Besar Stadium ended with The Liverpool Legends prevailing 3-1.
CASE STUDY: How tattoos drove interest in Liverpool FC's Asia tour
Racepoint Group devised a tattoo design contest on behalf of apparel sponsor Warrior Football to attract and hold fan interest for Liverpool FC's pre-season tour stops in Jakarta, Melbourne, and Bangkok.
Garuda ramps up efforts to become global brand; inks deal with Liverpool FC
GLOBAL – Garuda Indonesia has been selected as the official airline partner for English Premier League team Liverpool FC as part of its aim to become a global player in the aviation industry.
3K Battery and Liverpool in 3-year sponsorship deal
BANGKOK - Thailand-based automotive battery manufacturer 3K Battery and Liverpool FC have signed a three-year sponsorship deal, which allows the company to use the football club’s logo in its advertising campaigns.
Standard Chartered defends Liverpool FC sponsorship
GLOBAL - Banking giant Standard Chartered has defended its record £80m (US$126 million) sponsorship of Liverpool Football Club, despite the Premier League side suffering their worst start to a season for 57 years.
