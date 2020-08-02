liverpool fc

Real Madrid retains place as the most valuable club brand in football
Aug 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool FC complete the top four

Photos: Castlewood Group Liverpool Masters football match
Nov 17, 2014

Nearly 7,500 Singapore fans attended a Masters Football Asia match Saturday evening that pitted former Liverpool FC players against a Singapore ex-internationals team. Sponsored by Singapore real-estate developer Castlewood Group, the match at Jalan Besar Stadium ended with The Liverpool Legends prevailing 3-1.

CASE STUDY: How tattoos drove interest in Liverpool FC's Asia tour
Sep 18, 2013
Staff Reporters

Racepoint Group devised a tattoo design contest on behalf of apparel sponsor Warrior Football to attract and hold fan interest for Liverpool FC's pre-season tour stops in Jakarta, Melbourne, and Bangkok.

Garuda ramps up efforts to become global brand; inks deal with Liverpool FC
Sep 5, 2012
Susie Sell

GLOBAL – Garuda Indonesia has been selected as the official airline partner for English Premier League team Liverpool FC as part of its aim to become a global player in the aviation industry.

3K Battery and Liverpool in 3-year sponsorship deal
Feb 7, 2012
Racheal Lee

BANGKOK - Thailand-based automotive battery manufacturer 3K Battery and Liverpool FC have signed a three-year sponsorship deal, which allows the company to use the football club’s logo in its advertising campaigns.

Standard Chartered defends Liverpool FC sponsorship
Oct 28, 2010
Alex Brownsell

GLOBAL - Banking giant Standard Chartered has defended its record £80m (US$126 million) sponsorship of Liverpool Football Club, despite the Premier League side suffering their worst start to a season for 57 years.

