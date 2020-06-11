live events

Event planners sound off on the future of the industry
Jun 11, 2020
Laura Mignott

Event planners sound off on the future of the industry

What do events look like for the rest of 2020, and into 2021 and beyond?

Will the experience and events business never be the same?
Apr 20, 2020
Ben Taylor

Will the experience and events business never be the same?

It's more likely we'll experience a return to normalcy, but with the addition of virtual elements honed during corona, and this is where the opportunity lies, says the APAC CEO of Project Worldwide.

Beauty brands: You should be scrambling to get in the live music game
Feb 3, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Beauty brands: You should be scrambling to get in the live music game

Fans want marketers to show up and guide their self-care, fashion and beauty journeys, according to a new report by Live Nation.

How it really works... drone light shows
Feb 11, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

How it really works... drone light shows

"I think there’s more opportunity than just replacing fireworks."

Global brand agency INVNT expands in Asia Pacific
Apr 26, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Global brand agency INVNT expands in Asia Pacific

“Using multi-media and social platforms for amplification offers more potential in Asia Pacific than perhaps anywhere else on the planet."

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia