live events
Event planners sound off on the future of the industry
What do events look like for the rest of 2020, and into 2021 and beyond?
Will the experience and events business never be the same?
It's more likely we'll experience a return to normalcy, but with the addition of virtual elements honed during corona, and this is where the opportunity lies, says the APAC CEO of Project Worldwide.
Beauty brands: You should be scrambling to get in the live music game
Fans want marketers to show up and guide their self-care, fashion and beauty journeys, according to a new report by Live Nation.
How it really works... drone light shows
"I think there’s more opportunity than just replacing fireworks."
Global brand agency INVNT expands in Asia Pacific
“Using multi-media and social platforms for amplification offers more potential in Asia Pacific than perhaps anywhere else on the planet."
