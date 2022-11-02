Search
licensing
Nov 2, 2022
Art galleries and museums: the final frontier of brand licensing
The global art and cultural sector has woken up to the lucrative opportunities of brand licensing, matched by growing consumer demand for culturally-inspired products.
Oct 15, 2015
Luxury: Licensing loses appeal over perception gaps
Apparel companies are abandoning the licensing model, as they seek to align their brand with a global image.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins