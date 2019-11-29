leigh terry

PHD and IPG Mediabrands name new Australia CEOs
Nov 29, 2019
Matthew Miller

PHD and IPG Mediabrands name new Australia CEOs

Both IPG Mediabrands and Omnicom's PHD have new Australia CEOs named Mark as of this morning.

5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Feb 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges

Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.

Navigating the new norms
Oct 10, 2018
Leigh Terry

Navigating the new norms

Where will 'the age of flux' take us? Two years into my APAC role, here are a few thoughts.

IPG Mediabrands hires APAC CEO from OMG
Jul 18, 2016
Staff Reporters

IPG Mediabrands hires APAC CEO from OMG

The company chooses an 18-year Omnicom veteren to fill the head regional role. OMG follows with promotion announcement.

OPINION: Shhhh, I’m watching, voting, tweeting, and liking with my TV
Dec 6, 2012
Leigh Terry

OPINION: Shhhh, I’m watching, voting, tweeting, and liking with my TV

Leigh Terry, CEO for Australia and New Zealand with Omnicom Media Group, explains how TV has stopped being antisocial—and what that means for brands.

OMG promotes Leigh Terry to CEO Australia, NZ
Mar 7, 2011
Staff Reporters

OMG promotes Leigh Terry to CEO Australia, NZ

SYDNEY - OMD Australia managing director Leigh Terry has been promoted to CEO of Omnicom Media Group for Australia and New Zealand.

