PHD and IPG Mediabrands name new Australia CEOs
Both IPG Mediabrands and Omnicom's PHD have new Australia CEOs named Mark as of this morning.
5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.
Navigating the new norms
Where will 'the age of flux' take us? Two years into my APAC role, here are a few thoughts.
IPG Mediabrands hires APAC CEO from OMG
The company chooses an 18-year Omnicom veteren to fill the head regional role. OMG follows with promotion announcement.
OPINION: Shhhh, I’m watching, voting, tweeting, and liking with my TV
Leigh Terry, CEO for Australia and New Zealand with Omnicom Media Group, explains how TV has stopped being antisocial—and what that means for brands.
OMG promotes Leigh Terry to CEO Australia, NZ
SYDNEY - OMD Australia managing director Leigh Terry has been promoted to CEO of Omnicom Media Group for Australia and New Zealand.
