Jul 2, 2020
Tencent likely duped by sham chili sauce marketers
Police in China have arrested three people who allegedly posed as marketers for 'Lao Gan Ma' brand chili sauce after millions in advertising fees were not paid.
Sep 17, 2019
China chili-sauce brand Lao Gan Ma launches first commercial
THE WORK: China's 'Old Godmother' chili sauce makes an impression on young people with a self-aware two-minute video.
