Aug 28, 2019
Making Japan work better for workers, and brands
Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.
Nov 23, 2016
Samsung, Panasonic quick to address worker abuse claims
Brands issue statements announcing investigations into alleged malpractice over working conditions in Malaysia.
