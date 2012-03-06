kobe bryant
Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe Bryant
Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to ‘be better’ in tribute to NBA superstar.
Kobe Bryant & Jay Chou face off again in Sprite TVC rematch
SHANGHAI - Sprite has again mixed basketball and pop music in the form of Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and hip-hop star Jay Chou for its new TV commercial.
Nike introduces Kobe Bryant’s new sneakers with personalised advertising
SHANGHAI - The China leg of the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme campaign has rolled out, with Mindshare's first-of-its-kind personalised advertising platform on board.
Sprite blends baskekball and music to raise funds for schools in China
In line with Sprite's own theme of sparking creativity, Sprite China pulled together a show at the Shanghai Granda Stage on 21 July, combining basketball and music. the A-list line up included NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and the King of Chinese pop, Jay Chou, together with other Chinese celebrities like Fahrenheit and JJ Lin. A total of US$340,000 in ticket revenue was donated to the China Youth Development Foundation to improve basketball facilities at Project Hope schools in China.
Kobe Bryant stars in Smart Car campaign for China market
BEIJING - Mercedes-Benz is rolling out a nationwide ad campaign for its Smart Car, starring brand ambassador Kobe Bryant.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins