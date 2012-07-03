kenneth wong

40 Under 40 2021: Kenneth Wong, Adminer and Trapper Interactive
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Kenneth Wong, Adminer and Trapper Interactive

With an early passion for digital, an innovative mindset, and a highly driven nature, it’s little surprise that Wong has been instrumental in making an independent agency like Adminer and Trapper the success story it is today.

PHD Malaysia appoints associate digital director
Jul 3, 2012
Staff Reporters

PHD Malaysia appoints associate digital director

KUALA LUMPUR - Kenneth Wong has been appointed as associate digital director with PHD Malaysia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

1 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

2 Meet the new 40 Under 40

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

5 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

6 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

9 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

10 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group