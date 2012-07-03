Search
40 Under 40 2021: Kenneth Wong, Adminer and Trapper Interactive
With an early passion for digital, an innovative mindset, and a highly driven nature, it’s little surprise that Wong has been instrumental in making an independent agency like Adminer and Trapper the success story it is today.
Jul 3, 2012
PHD Malaysia appoints associate digital director
KUALA LUMPUR - Kenneth Wong has been appointed as associate digital director with PHD Malaysia.
