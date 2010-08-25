Search
kelvin tan
2 days ago
NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’
New ‘Lift Up Everyday’ campaign from Iris celebrates small positive self-improvements in trying times, as Singapore's top local brand targets both budget-minded and aspirational shoppers.
Aug 25, 2010
Tribal Fusion creates 3D viral video for Resident Evil release
KUALA LUMPUR - Digital marketing solutions company Tribal Fusion has joined forces with Sony Pictures Malaysia and Universal Mc Cann to kick start a viral campaign in 3D for its latest sci-fi action flick Resident Evil: Afterlife.
