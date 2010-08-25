kelvin tan

Tribal Fusion creates 3D viral video for Resident Evil release
Aug 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

Tribal Fusion creates 3D viral video for Resident Evil release

KUALA LUMPUR - Digital marketing solutions company Tribal Fusion has joined forces with Sony Pictures Malaysia and Universal Mc Cann to kick start a viral campaign in 3D for its latest sci-fi action flick Resident Evil: Afterlife.

