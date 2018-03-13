Search
Women to Watch 2022: Kaori Yatsu, BBDO
Joining BBDO Japan a year after it was established, Yatsu has been successful in accumulating new business wins and producing global award-winning campaigns while contributing to building the culture of the agency.
Mar 13, 2018
Positive acceptance: a reinterpretation of Japanese 'millennials'
A new study splits young people into two distinct groups in an effort to show that 18- to 25-year-olds see the world quite differently to stereotypical millennials.
Aug 15, 2016
2020 Olympics: A turning point for Japanese advertising?
BBDO Japan's new planning head Kaori Yatsu discusses personal change and the direction she hopes Japanese advertising will take between now and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
