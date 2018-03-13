kaori yatsu

Women to Watch 2022: Kaori Yatsu, BBDO
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Kaori Yatsu, BBDO

Joining BBDO Japan a year after it was established, Yatsu has been successful in accumulating new business wins and producing global award-winning campaigns while contributing to building the culture of the agency.

Positive acceptance: a reinterpretation of Japanese 'millennials'
Mar 13, 2018
David Blecken

Positive acceptance: a reinterpretation of Japanese 'millennials'

A new study splits young people into two distinct groups in an effort to show that 18- to 25-year-olds see the world quite differently to stereotypical millennials.

2020 Olympics: A turning point for Japanese advertising?
Aug 15, 2016
David Blecken

2020 Olympics: A turning point for Japanese advertising?

BBDO Japan's new planning head Kaori Yatsu discusses personal change and the direction she hopes Japanese advertising will take between now and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable