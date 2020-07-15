journalism
New York Times to move digital operations out of HK amid security-law concerns
The international publisher will move part of its newsroom to Seoul.
What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.
Google to waive ad serving fees and provide aid to shrinking newsrooms
Tech giant has revealed series of initiatives to help newsrooms stay afloat as advertisers dial down spend.
Australian Associated Press to close by end of June
The Australian news wire service has provided content to news publishers and broadcasters for the past 85 years.
The Society of Professional Journalists takes on 'fake news'
The organization is lawyering up and aims to improve media literacy.
Facebook launches $3.6 million Australian news project
Partnership with Walkley Foundation part of ongoing journalism investment programme.
