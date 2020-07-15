journalism

New York Times to move digital operations out of HK amid security-law concerns
Jul 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

New York Times to move digital operations out of HK amid security-law concerns

The international publisher will move part of its newsroom to Seoul.

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
May 8, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?

In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.

Google to waive ad serving fees and provide aid to shrinking newsrooms
Apr 17, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google to waive ad serving fees and provide aid to shrinking newsrooms

Tech giant has revealed series of initiatives to help newsrooms stay afloat as advertisers dial down spend.

Australian Associated Press to close by end of June
Mar 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Australian Associated Press to close by end of June

The Australian news wire service has provided content to news publishers and broadcasters for the past 85 years.

The Society of Professional Journalists takes on 'fake news'
Nov 2, 2019
Michael Heusner

The Society of Professional Journalists takes on 'fake news'

The organization is lawyering up and aims to improve media literacy.

Facebook launches $3.6 million Australian news project
Feb 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Facebook launches $3.6 million Australian news project

Partnership with Walkley Foundation part of ongoing journalism investment programme.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia