john hadfield
John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.
BBH offers game developers a taste of the Chupa Chups action
ASIA-PACIFIC - BBH, global agency of record for Perfetti Van Melle lollipop brand Chupa Chups, is set to launch what it's calling a new business model for the industry, in which it gives game developers seed money and the brand's intellectual property in exchange for a cut of the revenue from any games they develop.
BBH to launch YTL's 4G mobile internet network in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) Asia-Pacific has been appointed to handle the launch of YTL Communications’ 4G mobile internet network in Malaysia, without a pitch.
BBH Asia-Pacific restructures management; names Frances Great as managing director
SINGAPORE - Following the promotion of John Hadfield to CEO last month, BBH Asia-Pacific has promoted three of its staff to management positions, including Frances Great (pictured), Christina Chong and Frank Reitgassl.
BBH Asia-Pacific promotes managing director John Hadfield to CEO
SINGAPORE - BBH Asia-Pacific has promoted managing director, John Hadfield (pictured), to CEO.
