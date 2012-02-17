john hadfield

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
20 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.

BBH offers game developers a taste of the Chupa Chups action
Feb 17, 2012
Matthew Miller

BBH offers game developers a taste of the Chupa Chups action

ASIA-PACIFIC - BBH, global agency of record for Perfetti Van Melle lollipop brand Chupa Chups, is set to launch what it's calling a new business model for the industry, in which it gives game developers seed money and the brand's intellectual property in exchange for a cut of the revenue from any games they develop.

BBH to launch YTL's 4G mobile internet network in Malaysia
Sep 7, 2010
Staff Reporters

BBH to launch YTL's 4G mobile internet network in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) Asia-Pacific has been appointed to handle the launch of YTL Communications’ 4G mobile internet network in Malaysia, without a pitch.

BBH Asia-Pacific restructures management; names Frances Great as managing director
Mar 16, 2010
Kenny Lim

BBH Asia-Pacific restructures management; names Frances Great as managing director

SINGAPORE - Following the promotion of John Hadfield to CEO last month, BBH Asia-Pacific has promoted three of its staff to management positions, including Frances Great (pictured), Christina Chong and Frank Reitgassl.

BBH Asia-Pacific promotes managing director John Hadfield to CEO
Feb 12, 2010
Kenny Lim

BBH Asia-Pacific promotes managing director John Hadfield to CEO

SINGAPORE - BBH Asia-Pacific has promoted managing director, John Hadfield (pictured), to CEO.

