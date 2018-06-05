jing daily

Will Instagram’s new translation tool win over Chinese consumers?
1 day ago
Tiffany Lung

Instagram launched a new translation tool in its Instagram Stories feature, but will it draw more brands and Chinese consumers to the app?

Wise up: The big mistakes luxury brands are making with China’s Gen Z
Jun 5, 2018
Christine Lee

Luxury retailers are making a host of mistakes from confusing 'Gen Z' with millennials, to missing the current mania for limited editions, to picking the wrong celebrity endorsements.

These WeChat campaigns won over 'Super Golden Week' luxury tourists
Oct 16, 2017
Ruonan Zheng

Jing Daily analyses the campaigns that worked, and a few that didn't.

In Beijing, a club for self-improvement signifies a new luxury for China’s wealthy
Sep 14, 2017
Jessica Rapp

Casa Fengchao is less a hub for exclusive entertainment than a space for members to learn how they can elevate their lifestyles.

As luxury brands connect with China’s young, the dangers of debt loom large
Sep 5, 2017
Qin Qian

College students demonstrate limited financial knowledge but have convenient access to online credit.

9 slang terms that explain Chinese consumer culture
Jul 3, 2017
Rachel Zheng

You know about leftover women and single's day, but what about 'zhong cao machine' and 'hand chopper'?

