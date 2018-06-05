jing daily
Will Instagram’s new translation tool win over Chinese consumers?
Instagram launched a new translation tool in its Instagram Stories feature, but will it draw more brands and Chinese consumers to the app?
Wise up: The big mistakes luxury brands are making with China’s Gen Z
Luxury retailers are making a host of mistakes from confusing 'Gen Z' with millennials, to missing the current mania for limited editions, to picking the wrong celebrity endorsements.
These WeChat campaigns won over 'Super Golden Week' luxury tourists
Jing Daily analyses the campaigns that worked, and a few that didn't.
In Beijing, a club for self-improvement signifies a new luxury for China’s wealthy
Casa Fengchao is less a hub for exclusive entertainment than a space for members to learn how they can elevate their lifestyles.
As luxury brands connect with China’s young, the dangers of debt loom large
College students demonstrate limited financial knowledge but have convenient access to online credit.
9 slang terms that explain Chinese consumer culture
You know about leftover women and single's day, but what about 'zhong cao machine' and 'hand chopper'?
