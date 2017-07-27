Search
jimmy choo
3 days ago
Jimmy Choo X Sailor Moon: a lesson in brand collaboration
Timely if not entirely timeless, the end product is trendy and nostalgic. If there ever was a masterclass in finding a middle ground, then this is it.
Jul 27, 2017
How Michael Kors buy will boost Jimmy Choo’s headway in China
Michael Kors’ sophisticated social-media strategy is set to benefit Jimmy Choo.
Jul 10, 2014
Asian Champions of Design: Jimmy Choo
The story of how one man’s keen design aesthetic propelled him from a Penang cobbler’s shop to red carpets of the world’s glamour capitals.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins