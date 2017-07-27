jimmy choo

Jimmy Choo X Sailor Moon: a lesson in brand collaboration
3 days ago
Nikita Mishra

Jimmy Choo X Sailor Moon: a lesson in brand collaboration

Timely if not entirely timeless, the end product is trendy and nostalgic. If there ever was a masterclass in finding a middle ground, then this is it.

How Michael Kors buy will boost Jimmy Choo’s headway in China
Jul 27, 2017
Yiling Pan

How Michael Kors buy will boost Jimmy Choo’s headway in China

Michael Kors’ sophisticated social-media strategy is set to benefit Jimmy Choo.

Asian Champions of Design: Jimmy Choo
Jul 10, 2014
Katie Ewer

Asian Champions of Design: Jimmy Choo

The story of how one man’s keen design aesthetic propelled him from a Penang cobbler’s shop to red carpets of the world’s glamour capitals.

