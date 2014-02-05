jessica lee

ZenithOptimedia lures Samsung exec as new Korea MD
Feb 5, 2014
David Blecken

ZenithOptimedia lures Samsung exec as new Korea MD

SEOUL - ZenithOptimedia has hired JunHo Kim (pictured) as managing director of its Korean office as Jessica Lee prepares to return to Hong Kong.

