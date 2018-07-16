jeff green

The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green donates $600,000 to LGBTQ rights organisation
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

He left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of its stance on gender roles and has donated funds to Equality Utah.

How agencies can become the glue that holds the programmatic players together
Jul 16, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

A breakfast briefing on programmatic advertising held in partnership with The Trade Desk delved into the role agencies play in forging transparency, in-house programmatic media buying, GDPR and the Chinese programmatic video scene.

Trade Desk CEO: IPO funds will fuel Asian expansion
Jul 14, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Jeff Green predicts Asia will become 100% programmatic before the US.

The Trade Desk rings bell on new public chapter
Sep 22, 2016
Gabey Goh

After a strong Nasdaq debut for The Trade Desk overnight, things may be looking up for ad tech firms on Wall Street. At Spikes Asia, Campaign Asia-Pacific caught up with the company's Matt Harty to talk about priorities in Asia.

