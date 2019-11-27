Search
jayanta jenkins
Nov 27, 2019
Jayanta Jenkins to lead Samsung Mobile creative at Cheil
Jenkins will run creative direction of Samsung mobile account globally after similar roles at HP, Twitter and Apple.
Nov 14, 2017
‘I don’t have time for self-importance’: Twitter global creative chief
Jayanta Jenkins spoke to Faaez Samadi about the creative opportunities for brands on Twitter, which go way beyond selling products.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins