jayanta jenkins

Jayanta Jenkins to lead Samsung Mobile creative at Cheil
Nov 27, 2019
Sara Spary

Jenkins will run creative direction of Samsung mobile account globally after similar roles at HP, Twitter and Apple.

‘I don’t have time for self-importance’: Twitter global creative chief
Nov 14, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Jayanta Jenkins spoke to Faaez Samadi about the creative opportunities for brands on Twitter, which go way beyond selling products.

