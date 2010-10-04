jaideep shergill
Will Big Bazaar's new ownership mean big brand success?
Experts believe that brand Big Bazaar can only get stronger under Mukesh Ambani by pairing an iconic brand with Reliance Retail’s powerful back end systems.
MS&L Group acquires 20:20 Media, 2020 Social in India
NEW DELHI – Publicis Groupe has announced a majority stake acquisition in Indian communications and technology public relations agencies 20:20 Media and 2020 Social.
Hanmer MS&L India wins a flurry of new accounts
MUMBAI – Hanmer MS&L India has won five new accounts, including Nike, Life Insurance Corporation of India, HCL Infosystems, United Technologies Corporations and Fortis Healthcare.
Hanmer MS&L India bolsters senior management with three new hires
MUMBAI - Hanmer MS&L India, part of public relations agency MS&L Group, has appointed three senior executives including Sanjay Sharma, Parveez Modak and Hemant Kenkre (pictured).
MS&L promotes Jaideep Shergill to CEO in India
MUMBAI - MS&L Group has promoted partner and head of the agency's PR, digital and events division, Jaideep Shergill (pictured), to CEO of Hanmer MS&L India, effective immediately.
