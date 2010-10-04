jaideep shergill

MS&L Group acquires 20:20 Media, 2020 Social in India
Oct 4, 2010
Jane Leung

MS&L Group acquires 20:20 Media, 2020 Social in India

NEW DELHI – Publicis Groupe has announced a majority stake acquisition in Indian communications and technology public relations agencies 20:20 Media and 2020 Social.

Hanmer MS&L India wins a flurry of new accounts
Sep 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

Hanmer MS&L India wins a flurry of new accounts

MUMBAI – Hanmer MS&L India has won five new accounts, including Nike, Life Insurance Corporation of India, HCL Infosystems, United Technologies Corporations and Fortis Healthcare.

Hanmer MS&L India bolsters senior management with three new hires
Jun 30, 2010
Jane Leung

Hanmer MS&L India bolsters senior management with three new hires

MUMBAI - Hanmer MS&L India, part of public relations agency MS&L Group, has appointed three senior executives including Sanjay Sharma, Parveez Modak and Hemant Kenkre (pictured).

MS&L promotes Jaideep Shergill to CEO in India
May 13, 2010
Anita Davis

MS&L promotes Jaideep Shergill to CEO in India

MUMBAI - MS&L Group has promoted partner and head of the agency's PR, digital and events division, Jaideep Shergill (pictured), to CEO of Hanmer MS&L India, effective immediately.

