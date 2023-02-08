jackie xu

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jackie Xu, Dentsu X
Feb 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

A savvy innovator, Xu’s multi-disciplinary and cross-industry experience from creative and media agencies have been instrumental in Dentsu X’s transformation into an experiential agency in China.

Profero Shanghai promotes its client service director Derrick Chiang to MD role
Feb 11, 2010
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Derrick Chiang, Profero's client sevice director, has been promoted to a managing director role, effective immediately.

