iwd2020
Twitter targets gender equal workforce by 2025
The new targets come as part of its ambition to become "the world’s most diverse and inclusive tech company".
Thai boxing fans shocked by a husband-wife bout
Dentsu Thailand hijacked a real boxing event to make a statement about domestic violence.
What it's like being a woman in adtech
Campaign's anonymous survey of senior women in adtech paints a bleak picture of a Mad Man-era 'boys club' culture, workplace harassment, and the struggle towards C-suite leadership.
Raise your hand if you're sick of brands missing the point of IWD
Do brands know what women really want? Most don't, based on what we're seeing.
Adtech's gender imbalance starts at the source
The gender imbalance in the tech industry is rooted in a much deeper problem: education.
'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan
The Japanese phrase 'onna no shiawase' centres a woman's happiness first and foremost around being a loving homemaker. It's time for brand communicators to move beyond this constricting definition, according to a language expert with TBWA Hakuhodo.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins