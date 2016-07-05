iris singapore
Change can be scary, but not changing is scarier
It might be frightening to embrace the new evolution of technological and AI innovation hitting Adland's shores, but after 20 years in the industry, Iris' Bettina Feng shares why every challenge also comes with an opportunity.
Don’t neglect the gift that is your child’s imagination: Lego
From Taiwan: ‘A Gift for Imagination’ for Lego by Iris Singapore
iris Singapore and Heineken part ways after 7 years
SINGAPORE – After a seven-year partnership, iris Singapore is parting ways with beer brand Heineken.
Iris Singapore appoints creative technology director
SINGAPORE - Creative agency Iris is continuing to expand its Singapore team with the appointment of former Leo Burnett creative technologist Dean Reinhard.
From panic to exhilaration: Johnnie Walker offers a ride with Jenson Button
SINGAPORE - Iris Singapore has created a film for Johnnie Walker that entices people to sign up for a chance to win a driving experience with McLaren Mercedes Formula 1 Driver Jenson Button.
Tiger Beer consolidates digital duties with iris Singapore
GLOBAL - Iris Singapore has won a pitch against three unnamed agencies to handle the consolidated digital and social account of Tiger Beer, and has been tasked with creating a consistent brand presence and enhanced engagement across all channels and markets.
