iris singapore

Change can be scary, but not changing is scarier
2 days ago
Bettina Feng

Change can be scary, but not changing is scarier

It might be frightening to embrace the new evolution of technological and AI innovation hitting Adland's shores, but after 20 years in the industry, Iris' Bettina Feng shares why every challenge also comes with an opportunity.

Don’t neglect the gift that is your child’s imagination: Lego
Jul 5, 2016
Gabey Goh

Don’t neglect the gift that is your child’s imagination: Lego

From Taiwan: ‘A Gift for Imagination’ for Lego by Iris Singapore

iris Singapore and Heineken part ways after 7 years
Feb 22, 2016
Gabey Goh

iris Singapore and Heineken part ways after 7 years

SINGAPORE – After a seven-year partnership, iris Singapore is parting ways with beer brand Heineken.

Iris Singapore appoints creative technology director
Aug 3, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Iris Singapore appoints creative technology director

SINGAPORE - Creative agency Iris is continuing to expand its Singapore team with the appointment of former Leo Burnett creative technologist Dean Reinhard.

From panic to exhilaration: Johnnie Walker offers a ride with Jenson Button
Oct 6, 2014
Matthew Miller

From panic to exhilaration: Johnnie Walker offers a ride with Jenson Button

SINGAPORE - Iris Singapore has created a film for Johnnie Walker that entices people to sign up for a chance to win a driving experience with McLaren Mercedes Formula 1 Driver Jenson Button.

Tiger Beer consolidates digital duties with iris Singapore
Apr 3, 2013
Racheal Lee

Tiger Beer consolidates digital duties with iris Singapore

GLOBAL - Iris Singapore has won a pitch against three unnamed agencies to handle the consolidated digital and social account of Tiger Beer, and has been tasked with creating a consistent brand presence and enhanced engagement across all channels and markets.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

3 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

4 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

5 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

7 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

9 Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

10 Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads