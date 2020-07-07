Search
Jul 7, 2020
Thailand's True Digital selects Iponweb to consolidate digital inventory
TECH BITES: True Digital Group chief revenue officer said Iponweb's solution will allow it to upsell digital video inventory and reach new customer segments.
Jan 13, 2020
Behind the beast: How adtech grew in the past decade
Programmatic has underpinned the rapid growth of the digital ad industry...but it has also become a "monster that is hard to reverse".
Jul 12, 2018
Only a third of APAC agencies insource programmatic media buying technology
A study by ExchangeWire found that APAC-based advertising agencies trail below other regions despite benefits around insourced programmatic capabilities such as closer relationships with publishers and bespoke client offerings
