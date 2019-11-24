ip
Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers shift disrespectful power dynamic
The fact of the matter is the clients hold all the cards. They always have, says the CEO of Media Sherpas.
Uncle Martian, what an awfully familiar logo you have!
On World Intellectual Property Day, we take a look at China, where the law surrounding IP infringement increasingly has teeth.
Malaysia pitch controversy: Client association head says unfair practices “not a rampant issue”
The head of Malaysia's advertisers’ association responds to accusations from the 4As about unethical pitch practices.
Content marketing in China is anything but elementary, dear marketers
A panel discussion at the Tencent Mind Conference Tuesday in Shanghai looked at hard truths about investing in hot shows.
Book excerpt: The End of Copycat China
What is this 'Chineseness' trait that has given mainland enterprises a one-up in the innovation stakes? Shaun Rein, founder and managing director at China Market Research Group (CMR), hints at the reason in an excerpt from his new book.
HKBN appoints Draftfcb, inches towards 'big, hairy, audacious' goal
HONG KONG - On the back of its ambitions to become the largest local internet service provider, Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) has replaced its incumbent creative agency M&C Saatchi with Draftfcb.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins