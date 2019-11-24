ip

Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers shift disrespectful power dynamic
Nov 24, 2019
Nancy Hill

The fact of the matter is the clients hold all the cards. They always have, says the CEO of Media Sherpas.

Uncle Martian, what an awfully familiar logo you have!
Apr 26, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

On World Intellectual Property Day, we take a look at China, where the law surrounding IP infringement increasingly has teeth.

Malaysia pitch controversy: Client association head says unfair practices “not a rampant issue”
Jul 5, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The head of Malaysia's advertisers’ association responds to accusations from the 4As about unethical pitch practices.

Content marketing in China is anything but elementary, dear marketers
Sep 14, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

A panel discussion at the Tencent Mind Conference Tuesday in Shanghai looked at hard truths about investing in hot shows.

Book excerpt: The End of Copycat China
Oct 8, 2014
Shaun Rein

What is this 'Chineseness' trait that has given mainland enterprises a one-up in the innovation stakes? Shaun Rein, founder and managing director at China Market Research Group (CMR), hints at the reason in an excerpt from his new book.

HKBN appoints Draftfcb, inches towards 'big, hairy, audacious' goal
Apr 2, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - On the back of its ambitions to become the largest local internet service provider, Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) has replaced its incumbent creative agency M&C Saatchi with Draftfcb.

