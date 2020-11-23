ioniq

Hyundai Motor replaces CMO
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Hyundai's head of product and former BMW marketer Thomas Schemera takes over CMO role from Wonhong Cho to better align marketing with new product launches.

Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future
Nov 23, 2020
Ad Nut

The Korean automaker debuts a visually sumptuous global campaign by Jung von Matt for its electric-vehicle brand Ioniq, including a very brief "appearance" by mega-boyband BTS.

