Search
ioniq
15 hours ago
Hyundai Motor replaces CMO
Hyundai's head of product and former BMW marketer Thomas Schemera takes over CMO role from Wonhong Cho to better align marketing with new product launches.
Nov 23, 2020
Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future
The Korean automaker debuts a visually sumptuous global campaign by Jung von Matt for its electric-vehicle brand Ioniq, including a very brief "appearance" by mega-boyband BTS.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins