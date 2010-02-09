intuit

Initiative lands Intuit Quickbooks’ $175 million US media account
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Initiative lands Intuit Quickbooks’ $175 million US media account

The account was won as part of a consolidation pitch.

Intuit appoints Rapp for finance tool promotion in India
Feb 9, 2010
Kenny Lim

Intuit appoints Rapp for finance tool promotion in India

MUMBAI - Intuit Inc, a leading provider of business and financial management solutions, has appointed Rapp for its communication business in India to promote Intuit Money Manager - an innovative personal finance management tool.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

2 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

4 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

5 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

6 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

7 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

8 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

10 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise