1 day ago
Initiative lands Intuit Quickbooks’ $175 million US media account
The account was won as part of a consolidation pitch.
Feb 9, 2010
Intuit appoints Rapp for finance tool promotion in India
MUMBAI - Intuit Inc, a leading provider of business and financial management solutions, has appointed Rapp for its communication business in India to promote Intuit Money Manager - an innovative personal finance management tool.
