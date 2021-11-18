Media News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Initiative lands Intuit Quickbooks’ $175 million US media account

The account was won as part of a consolidation pitch.

Initiative lands Intuit Quickbooks’ $175 million US media account

Global media agency Initiative has snagged the $175 million US media account for Intuit’s Quickbooks brand, Campaign US has learned.

Initiative won the account after a competitive pitch run by Apollo Group, which concluded in October. Omnicom-owned Hearts & Science was the incumbent overseeing video, audio, programmatic and OOH. Omnicom’s Decoded was also an incumbent, overseeing paid social and mobile buying.

Initiative declined to comment on who else participated in the review. But sources confirm that PHD, another Omnicom agency, pitched for the business in place of Hearts & Science.

Initiative, which is responsible for all paid media, audience strategy and analytics in the U.S. for Quickbooks and its more than 14 accounting, payroll, time tracking, payment and inventory management solutions for small and mid-sized business owners, started working on the account on November 1. Intuit ran the review as part of a consolidation effort.

“Initiative demonstrated best-in-class media capabilities, creativity and ideas grounded in a sound understanding of the Intuit Quickbooks business,” said Dave Raggio, director of acquisition marketing at Quickbooks, in a written statement provided to Campaign US. “We are thrilled to partner with Initiative as we look to continue diversifying and expanding our ecosystem of products supporting small and mid-sized businesses.”

The Intuit media shift comes after launching a new money management product for small businesses, Money by Quickbooks, last month.

Intuit’s other brands — Turbo Tax, Mint and Credit Karma — were not included in the review.

The account is led by Initiative’s managing director Natalie Holbrook and chief communications design officer JP Aguirre.

Hearts & Science and Decoded did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

2 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

4 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

5 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

6 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

7 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

8 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

10 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Chris Colter, Initiative
Media
Nov 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Chris Colter, Initiative

Initiative appointed lead media agency for PT Mayora Group in The Philippines
Media
Mar 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Initiative appointed lead media agency for PT ...

Initiative names APAC president
Media
Sep 24, 2021
Matthew Miller

Initiative names APAC president

Deliveroo appoints Initiative for global media
Media
Sep 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Deliveroo appoints Initiative for global media

Just Published

Income awards media account to OMD
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Income awards media account to OMD

Integrated planning and buying remit is understood to be worth S$5 million.

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine

The ecommerce customer-experience specialist runs a team of 70 that specialises in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise
Advertising
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China ...

The brand faced an uproar from consumers and top KOLs over what appeared to be a broken pricing promise. Its response, perceived by most as reasonable, has defused the situation.

So you want to market your brand through esports?
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

So you want to market your brand through esports?

GAME CHANGERS: Here's what motivates most brands and what the successful ones do.