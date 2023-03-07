international womens day 2023

The case for allyship: Rising and raising together
1 day ago
Elizabeth Herbst-Brady

There's strength in numbers and power in banding together. On International Women's Day, Yahoo's Elizabeth Herbst-Brady reflects on the invaluable workplace support of a male ally who enabled her to succeed.

Lack of women in boardrooms due partly to resistance, survey finds
2 days ago
Shawn Lim

When will diversity get enough seats in the boardroom? Ahead of International Women’s Day, Campaign partnered with R3’s Women of the World network in a wide-ranging gender-disparity survey.

