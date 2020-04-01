industry

The courage to evolve
Apr 1, 2020
David Angelo

The founder and creative chairman of David & Goliath thinks big about how the advertising industry could use this crisis as a catalyst for change.

The truth about well-being in our industry
Dec 6, 2019
Suki Thompson

Many agencies are still failing to address the well-being of their people and only pay lip service to mental health.

HK protest group urges ad industry to strike for five days
Nov 26, 2019
Matthew Miller

Hong Kong Strike group calls on the advertising industry to protest the government by stopping work throughout next week.

Sadness and disgust among emotions that drive brand value, says biometric study
Sep 24, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The carryover effect of emotions including sadness, anticipation, disgust is shown to drive brand value.

'Talk to your normal friends more': Gary Vaynerchuk on staying away from Madison Ave to dominate adland
Sep 24, 2019
Oliver McAteer

'I've got thick enough skin for the little jokes that everybody has at these agencies. I'll just see them at 2030 and count score then.'

Cindy Gallop to agencies: Who's brave enough to run my MakeLoveNotPorn ad?
Sep 19, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The founder is calling on media shops to step up and help normalize real world sex.

