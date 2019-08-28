indigo
India's 'inferiority complex' and W+K's magnetism: Gautham Narayanan
The MD of Wieden+Kennedy Delhi talks about his first year on the job, the importance the agency places on talent, its growth plans, how he fails the 'Tebbit Test' and more.
HP calls pitch for innovative use of digital printing
SINGAPORE - Hewlett-Packard's Indigo unit, which makes digital-press equipment, is offering funding for agencies that come up with innovative ideas to use HP's technology in client campaigns.
IndiGo Airlines | On Time | India
IndiGo Airlines, a private domestic value airline in India, is building its 2010 marketing campaign backed by Wieden + Kennedy (W+K) Delhi around being the flight that is always on time.
