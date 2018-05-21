independent agencies

Why indie agencies are prioritising strategy
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Why indie agencies are prioritising strategy

The pandemic forced agencies to embrace business thinking as entire industries shut down, according to a report by Agency Futures Index.

Many Many More to come from ex-TBWA\Hong Kong creative chief
May 21, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Many Many More to come from ex-TBWA\Hong Kong creative chief

Former TBWA\ Hong Kong executive creative director has set up her own venture Many Many More.

Long-term Tugboat staffer launches collaborative consultancy
Oct 4, 2016
David Blecken

Long-term Tugboat staffer launches collaborative consultancy

New venture aims to support traditional Japanese businesses.

Success has more than one definition: Tugboat's Oka
May 25, 2016
David Blecken

Success has more than one definition: Tugboat's Oka

TOKYO - Ahead of hosting a workshop at Advertising Week Asia in Tokyo at the end of May, Yasumichi Oka, the founder of Tugboat, told Campaign Japan about his regret at not having a clear heir, and his hopes that more young people will branch out and start independent agencies.

HK independent agencies enter new growth phase
Aug 10, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HK independent agencies enter new growth phase

HONG KONG - Conventional logic dictates that the muscle and scale of big agencies will almost always overwhelm smaller, independent players in the advertising industry. But that notion may be being turned around in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Independent Singaporean agency Band launches new office in Beijing
Jan 25, 2011
Jin Bo

Independent Singaporean agency Band launches new office in Beijing

BEIJING - Independent Singaporean integrated marketing agency Band has opened a new office in Beijing to meet the growing client needs in the Greater China region.

