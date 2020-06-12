Search
image recognition
Jun 12, 2020
Snapchat goes bigger into image recognition and AR maps amid spate of launches
The company's second annual Partner Summit announced a range of new features and updates that open up the platform more to third-party developers and publishers.
Mar 5, 2018
Microsoft launches Custom Vision and Bing Entity Search
A series of AI offerings from Microsoft target advertisers beginning digital transformations.
Mar 5, 2013
Hakuhodo launches image-recognition app platform
SINGAPORE - Hakuhodo has launched a new mobile app platform, ‘Kokoku Plus’, which combines image-recognition software with GPS and time-stamp data.
Oct 4, 2011
Smartphone brands infuse NFC, image recognition into MTR advertising
HONG KONG - Nokia has pioneered the use of near-field communications (NFC) technology in an outdoor campaign to promote its NFC-enabled smartphones.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins