Snapchat goes bigger into image recognition and AR maps amid spate of launches
Jun 12, 2020
Omar Oakes

The company's second annual Partner Summit announced a range of new features and updates that open up the platform more to third-party developers and publishers.

Microsoft launches Custom Vision and Bing Entity Search
Mar 5, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

A series of AI offerings from Microsoft target advertisers beginning digital transformations.

Hakuhodo launches image-recognition app platform
Mar 5, 2013
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Hakuhodo has launched a new mobile app platform, ‘Kokoku Plus’, which combines image-recognition software with GPS and time-stamp data.

Smartphone brands infuse NFC, image recognition into MTR advertising
Oct 4, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Nokia has pioneered the use of near-field communications (NFC) technology in an outdoor campaign to promote its NFC-enabled smartphones.

