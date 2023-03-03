ian
Broadcasters in India are not offering the value we believe our property is worth: Ian Holmes, F1
F1’s director for media rights and content creation discusses why the sport doesn’t have a broadcaster in India, the launch of F1 TV, Drive to Survive, and more.
Taglines: In one era and out the other?
I love great taglines. I used to see them everywhere. Less so these days, I’m afraid.
Ian Messer to lead communication training for Edelman Japan
TOKYO - Edelman Japan has hired Ian Messer, a two-decade Japan resident with experience as a journalist and in PR, to lead its communications training team.
Asia hampered by traditional advertising scene says Iris CEO
SINGAPORE – Confirming Campaign's recent report, chief executive officer and founder of Iris Worldwide Ian Millner says that he will be relocating to the company’s UK headquarters at the end of the year.
Friendster's Ian Stewart resurfaces at Converse
SINGAPORE – Ian Stewart, the former head of Asia at social network Friendster, has been appointed by Converse as its regional marketing director for Asia-Pacific.
