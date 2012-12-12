iab australia

Australian agencies experiment with programmatic DOOH
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: IAB Australia’s inaugural report studying attitudes to programmatic DOOH reveals strong experimentation within the channel, with a lack of understanding holding back regular usage.

Paul Fisher leaves IAB to head Nielsen's APMEA business
Dec 12, 2012
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - Paul Fisher has resigned from his role of IAB Australia and will be leaving early 2013 to join Nielsen in March as managing director of its media business across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, as well as Nielsen’s range of media-measurement solutions.

Nielsen names Gai Le Roy Asia-Pacific VP of research
Jul 29, 2010
Jane Leung

ASIA-PACIFIC – The Asia-Pacific online division of The Nielsen Company has put Gai Le Roy (pictured) in charge as vice president of research audience measurement, effective immediately.

