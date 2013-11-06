household

The art of household clutter
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

INSPIRATION STATION: Chinese pop artist Li Bangyao's Bangkok exhibit gives us pause to consider what happens to the value of household objects over time.

Electrolux sparks imagination with vacuum-cleaner art
Nov 6, 2013
Sophie Chen

BANGKOK – Electrolux, collaborating with renowned Thai artist Chalit Nakpawan, has seemingly created a piece of art using its new vacuum cleaner, the Electrolux UltraCaptic.

IKEA grand opens in MegaBox Hong Kong with 'Love where you live' project
Jun 29, 2010
Jane Leung

IKEA grand opens in MegaBox Hong Kong with 'Love where you live' project

Home products retailer IKEA has opened a new store at MegaBox in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong with a ‘Love where you live’ project to celebrate the launch.

3M awards media account to Briq Communications in Singapore
Apr 27, 2010
Kenny Lim

3M awards media account to Briq Communications in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Leading global technology company 3M has appointed Briq Communications for its media planning and buying business in Singapore.

