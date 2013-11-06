Search
household
1 day ago
The art of household clutter
INSPIRATION STATION: Chinese pop artist Li Bangyao's Bangkok exhibit gives us pause to consider what happens to the value of household objects over time.
Nov 6, 2013
Electrolux sparks imagination with vacuum-cleaner art
BANGKOK – Electrolux, collaborating with renowned Thai artist Chalit Nakpawan, has seemingly created a piece of art using its new vacuum cleaner, the Electrolux UltraCaptic.
Jun 29, 2010
IKEA grand opens in MegaBox Hong Kong with 'Love where you live' project
Home products retailer IKEA has opened a new store at MegaBox in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong with a ‘Love where you live’ project to celebrate the launch.
Apr 27, 2010
3M awards media account to Briq Communications in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Leading global technology company 3M has appointed Briq Communications for its media planning and buying business in Singapore.
