hollywood
As writers’ strike draws to a close, ad industry expects some behaviors to stick
Media buyers say the Hollywood strikes have caused advertisers to demand more flexible, addressable ad buys, expected to be a permanent shift.
The stars are attainable: Working Hollywood’s A-list into your ads
Hollywood stars are more willing than ever to work with marketers outside the US. Ken Holden of Talent Partners offers advice for when and how use their star power.
Mindshare's Paul Lau heads to FansTang as new China president
BEIJING - FansTang has ushered in a celebrity of a different sort to its executive team, by hiring Paul Lau, a decorated digital business strategist, as the new president of its China operations.
China’s ban on remakes of foreign shows: A decision made by 'old-school minds'
BEIJING - SARFT, China’s film and TV censorship board, has issued six more thou-shalt-nots in a list of new regulations for Chinese television, one of which is a ban on remakes or clones of foreign TV shows.
Sony Pictures Television introduces local production of ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ in China
ZHEJIANG - Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has adapted the popular US talk show ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ for mainland viewers with a local production titled ‘Health is most important’.
Made-in-China products look to play placement game with Hollywood flicks
BEIJING – Chinese movies have been flooded with product placement for a couple years, but now Chinese firms are seeking to play the game with Hollywood, according to Washington Post.
