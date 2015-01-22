hollywood

As writers' strike draws to a close, ad industry expects some behaviors to stick
2 days ago
Campaign US Staff

As writers’ strike draws to a close, ad industry expects some behaviors to stick

Media buyers say the Hollywood strikes have caused advertisers to demand more flexible, addressable ad buys, expected to be a permanent shift.

The stars are attainable: Working Hollywood's A-list into your ads
Jan 22, 2015
Ken Holden

The stars are attainable: Working Hollywood’s A-list into your ads

Hollywood stars are more willing than ever to work with marketers outside the US. Ken Holden of Talent Partners offers advice for when and how use their star power.

Mindshare's Paul Lau heads to FansTang as new China president
Jun 19, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mindshare's Paul Lau heads to FansTang as new China president

BEIJING - FansTang has ushered in a celebrity of a different sort to its executive team, by hiring Paul Lau, a decorated digital business strategist, as the new president of its China operations.

China's ban on remakes of foreign shows: A decision made by 'old-school minds'
Aug 6, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China’s ban on remakes of foreign shows: A decision made by 'old-school minds'

BEIJING - SARFT, China’s film and TV censorship board, has issued six more thou-shalt-nots in a list of new regulations for Chinese television, one of which is a ban on remakes or clones of foreign TV shows.

Sony Pictures Television introduces local production of 'The Dr. Oz Show' in China
Oct 4, 2010
Jane Leung

Sony Pictures Television introduces local production of ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ in China

ZHEJIANG - Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has adapted the popular US talk show ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ for mainland viewers with a local production titled ‘Health is most important’.

Made-in-China products look to play placement game with Hollywood flicks
Sep 6, 2010
Staff Reporters

Made-in-China products look to play placement game with Hollywood flicks

BEIJING – Chinese movies have been flooded with product placement for a couple years, but now Chinese firms are seeking to play the game with Hollywood, according to Washington Post.

