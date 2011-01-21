hkia

Programmatic DOOH advertising lands at Hong Kong airport
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

JCDecaux is launching programmatic trading capabilities for Hong Kong International Airport, purportedly the first major international airport to do so.

Hong Kong airport launches 3D game to connect with travellers
Jan 21, 2011
Jin Bo

HONG KONG - Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Euro RSCG Hong Kong have launched an integrated campaign with an online 3D mini-game aimed at driving buzz around the airport’s array dining offerings.

