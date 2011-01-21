Search
Jan 21, 2011
Hong Kong airport launches 3D game to connect with travellers
HONG KONG - Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Euro RSCG Hong Kong have launched an integrated campaign with an online 3D mini-game aimed at driving buzz around the airport’s array dining offerings.
