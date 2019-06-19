Search
havas creative
1 day ago
Agency Report Card 2020: Havas Creative
The agency was presented the opportunity to ride on exciting new offerings including Havas CX and the acquisition of two agencies in India. But did it manage to leverage its new assets during a tough year?
Jun 19, 2019
Chris Hirst: Less bullshit please
CANNES IN SHORTS: The global CEO of Havas Creative says consumers don't mind being pitched but simply want it done honestly.
Mar 19, 2019
Agency Report Card 2018: Havas Creative
With its award cupboards bursting thanks to Palau Pledge, will Havas Creative's many plans see the agency rise a grade?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins