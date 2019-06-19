havas creative

Agency Report Card 2020: Havas Creative
Agency Report Card 2020: Havas Creative

The agency was presented the opportunity to ride on exciting new offerings including Havas CX and the acquisition of two agencies in India. But did it manage to leverage its new assets during a tough year?

Chris Hirst: Less bullshit please
Jun 19, 2019
Chris Hirst: Less bullshit please

CANNES IN SHORTS: The global CEO of Havas Creative says consumers don't mind being pitched but simply want it done honestly.

Agency Report Card 2018: Havas Creative
Agency Report Card 2018: Havas Creative

With its award cupboards bursting thanks to Palau Pledge, will Havas Creative's many plans see the agency rise a grade?

