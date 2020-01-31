Search
Jan 31, 2020
Hasbro consolidates global media with WPP amid internal unrest
The brand's global head of media is one of the latest leaders to exit.
Aug 14, 2012
Hasbro Singapore appoints SPRG as AOR
SINGAPORE - Hasbro Singapore has selected Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) Singapore as its PR agency-of-record.
Dec 5, 2011
Air New Zealand challenges public to solve mascot murder
GLOBAL - Air New Zealand has released an online Cluedo competition challenging people to solve the murder of its puppet mascot Rico.
