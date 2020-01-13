Search
Jan 13, 2020
Burson-Marsteller founder Harold Burson dead at 98
Burson was voted the most influential PR person of the 20th century.
May 30, 2012
INTERVIEW: Harold Burson, co-founder, Burson-Marsteller
At 91, Burson-Marsteller co-founder Harold Burson appears as sharp as ever. On a recent visit to Hong Kong, he presented no-nonsense views on the state of PR in Asia and the extent to which its role has changed.
