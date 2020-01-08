happy mcgarrybowen

Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney
Jan 8, 2020
Campaign India Team

Rao founded Webchutney and was appointed CEO after Dentsu acquired the agency in 2013.

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
Sep 16, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.

#MeToo scandal was unfortunate, but we are committed to India: Gordon Bowen
Apr 16, 2019
Raahil Chopra

We caught up with the founder of mcgarrybowen and CCO of Dentsu Aegis Network on the sidelines of Goafest 2019

Happy Mcgarrybowen names new leadership
Apr 10, 2019
Campaign India Team

The previous CEO, MD and creative lead departed amid #MeToo allegations in October.

#MeToo: Happy's Bodhisatwa apologises for being 'sexually inappropriate'
Oct 16, 2018
Campaign India Team

The creative head of Happy Mcgarrybowen pens an open letter accepting the consequences of his actions, however severe they are.

#MeToo: Kartik Iyer and Praveen Das asked to go on leave during investigation
Oct 12, 2018
Campaign India Team

Dentsu Aegis Network responds to allegations against senior members of Happy Mcgarrybowen.

