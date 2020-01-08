happy mcgarrybowen
Sidharth Rao named chairman of Happy Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney
Rao founded Webchutney and was appointed CEO after Dentsu acquired the agency in 2013.
For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.
#MeToo scandal was unfortunate, but we are committed to India: Gordon Bowen
We caught up with the founder of mcgarrybowen and CCO of Dentsu Aegis Network on the sidelines of Goafest 2019
Happy Mcgarrybowen names new leadership
The previous CEO, MD and creative lead departed amid #MeToo allegations in October.
#MeToo: Happy's Bodhisatwa apologises for being 'sexually inappropriate'
The creative head of Happy Mcgarrybowen pens an open letter accepting the consequences of his actions, however severe they are.
#MeToo: Kartik Iyer and Praveen Das asked to go on leave during investigation
Dentsu Aegis Network responds to allegations against senior members of Happy Mcgarrybowen.
