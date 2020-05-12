Search
government relations
May 12, 2020
PR union slams Hong Kong govt decision to call for agency pitch
The Hong Kong government had previously struggled to find a PR agency partner to represent its ‘battered’ image, forcing it to relaunch the hunt via an open tender.
Jan 21, 2013
APCO hires new director for SEA business
SINGAPORE – APCO Worldwide has appointed Ashley Knapp as a director to strengthen its corporate and consumer PR offering in Southeast Asia.
Jan 8, 2013
Newgate Communications opens first Asian office in Hong Kong
ASIA PACIFIC - Newgate Communications, the international integrated communications consultancy, has opened its first Asian office in Hong Kong for regional expansion.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins