government relations

PR union slams Hong Kong govt decision to call for agency pitch
May 12, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

The Hong Kong government had previously struggled to find a PR agency partner to represent its ‘battered’ image, forcing it to relaunch the hunt via an open tender.

APCO hires new director for SEA business
Jan 21, 2013
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – APCO Worldwide has appointed Ashley Knapp as a director to strengthen its corporate and consumer PR offering in Southeast Asia.

Newgate Communications opens first Asian office in Hong Kong
Jan 8, 2013
Staff Reporters

ASIA PACIFIC - Newgate Communications, the international integrated communications consultancy, has opened its first Asian office in Hong Kong for regional expansion.

