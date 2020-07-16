google india

Search
Jul 16, 2020
Official: Google to invest US$4.5 billion in Reliance Industries
Mukesh Ambani made the announcement during Reliance Industries' AGM.
Jul 14, 2020
Google to invest US$10 billion in India over next five-seven years: Sundar Pichai
The CEO of the company was speaking during Google for India 2020.
Nov 12, 2019
Sanjay Gupta to join Google as country manager
The executive moves from Star and Disney India.
May 3, 2018
Sameer Singh to take over GroupM South Asia
CVL Srinivas transitions fully to his role of country manager for WPP.
