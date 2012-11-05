google chrome

What’s all the fuss about FLoC?
12 hours ago
Ian Chapman-Banks

What’s all the fuss about FLoC?

Google’s cookie replacement may be delayed but the need for a post-cookie solution has not gone away. The answer lies in combining first-party data with AI, argues the CEO of Sqreem Technologies.

Google Chrome invites Indonesians to create street art
Nov 5, 2012
Racheal Lee

Google Chrome invites Indonesians to create street art

SINGAPORE - Google Chrome has unveiled an interactive street art campaign for web application Chrome Open Spaces to give Indonesians an opportunity to create street art through the internet.

Google Chrome rolls out Indonesia campaign from BBH Asia Pacific
Oct 19, 2011
Unknown Unknown

Google Chrome rolls out Indonesia campaign from BBH Asia Pacific

JAKARTA – Indonesia is the most recent market to roll out a series of TVCs for Google Chrome, from BBH Asia Pacific.

Google Thailand first to roll out Chrome campaign
Jun 16, 2011
Racheal Lee

Google Thailand first to roll out Chrome campaign

THAILAND - Google Thailand is the first international market to launch its integrated online and offline campaign for Google Chrome with stories from local web heroes.

Search giant targets television industry with Google TV
May 24, 2010
Www.Mediaweek.Co.Uk

Search giant targets television industry with Google TV

GLOBAL - Google has unveiled its Google TV offering, which transports internet services including access to the vast archive of programmes available online into the television-viewing experience.

